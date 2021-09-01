Cowen Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $19.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

