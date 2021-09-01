CPChain (CPC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $119,354.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $119,354.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.00491031 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003057 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.84 or 0.01232709 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

