Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,899. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Crane by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crane by 61.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

