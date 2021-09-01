Creative Planning Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

CHX opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.