Creative Planning Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

