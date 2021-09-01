Creative Planning Has $2.74 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TEL opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.