Creative Planning Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.