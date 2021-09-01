Credit Suisse Group Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.36.

Emera stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.28. The stock has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

