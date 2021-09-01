CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 382,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,497. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 60.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 28.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

