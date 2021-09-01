Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell Sells 1,600 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $227,823.41.

On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $269,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

CRCT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

