Critical Analysis: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) vs. ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 14.84% 28.03% 16.87% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ResMed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 5 4 0 2.08 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $241.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.88%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than ResMed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.20 billion 13.24 $474.51 million $5.33 54.51 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ResMed beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. Its product portfolio includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, and dental devices. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

