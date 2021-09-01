Critical Analysis: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

2.9% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qutoutiao and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.01%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Volatility & Risk

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.55 -$169.26 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 11.03 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,825.00

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao.

Summary

CEVA beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.