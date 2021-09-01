CROAT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $215,986.52 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,970,092 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

