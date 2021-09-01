Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $135.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

CROX stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crocs by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Crocs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

