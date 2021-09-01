Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 386,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $811.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

