CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 569,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $674.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

