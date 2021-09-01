CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRWD traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.74.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

