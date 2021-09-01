CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $313.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.64. 253,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,796,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

