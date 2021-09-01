CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.26.

Shares of CRWD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

