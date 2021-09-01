CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.0-365.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.72 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.22.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,068,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,334 shares of company stock worth $75,926,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

