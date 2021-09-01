Crown Market Cap Achieves $1.86 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $2,334.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,664.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.57 or 0.01346024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00371517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00352819 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,920,875 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

