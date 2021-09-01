CSFB Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.94.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.90. 693,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,740. The company has a market cap of C$33.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.46. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.43.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

