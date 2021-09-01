CSFB Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.94.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$99.90. 693,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,740. The company has a market cap of C$33.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.46. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.43.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

