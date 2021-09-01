CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Trading Up 2.5%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

