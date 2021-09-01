CUE Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,855.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $560,622.79 and $3,855.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.60 or 0.00152047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00161085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.84 or 0.07436578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,284.61 or 0.99746670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01000988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00807807 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

