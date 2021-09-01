Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

