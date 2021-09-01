Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 510.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hologic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

