Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $97,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,252 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

