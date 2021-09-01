Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,477,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

