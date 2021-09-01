Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

