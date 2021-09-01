Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

