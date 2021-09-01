Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $209.29 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $972.01 million and $209.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

