CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,527 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

