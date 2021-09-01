Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DKILY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

