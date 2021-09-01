Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DKILY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.87. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.