Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 117.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.99. 38,438,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,239,258. The company has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.