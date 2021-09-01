Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $19.16 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,232. The firm has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

