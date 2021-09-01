Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 175,247 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,247 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of Sun Communities worth $376,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.25. 444,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,664. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

