Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,117 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $50,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,220 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 885,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

