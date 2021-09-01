Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.99. 36,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,347,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

