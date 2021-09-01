DAOstack (GEN) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $235,156.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009535 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

