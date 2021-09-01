Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that the pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future as well.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $84.91 and a 52-week high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.