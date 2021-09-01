Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

