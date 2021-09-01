David Dicker Sells 2,740,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider David Dicker sold 2,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.40 ($11.00), for a total value of A$42,196,000.00 ($30,140,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is 106.19%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

