Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 44,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 18,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69.

About Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

