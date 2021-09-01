DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,103.26

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,103.26 ($79.74) and traded as low as GBX 6,094 ($79.62). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,158 ($80.45), with a volume of 113,708 shares trading hands.

DCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,019.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

