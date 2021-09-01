Dean S. Adler Sells 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

