Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE opened at $378.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.