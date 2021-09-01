DeFinition Market Capitalization Hits $337,097.22 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $337,097.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00160934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.77 or 0.07434824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,732.35 or 1.00874065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.01004754 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

