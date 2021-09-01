DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

