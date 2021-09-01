DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

