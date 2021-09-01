DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. increased their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

